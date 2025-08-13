Man killed in Rockport scooter crash after running red light

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A 36-year-old Rockport man died Tuesday after his scooter collided with a pickup truck at a local intersection.

Jose Villanueva succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at ER 24/7 Rockport following the crash at the intersection of SH 35 N and Pearl Street.

Rockport Police responded to the scene at 3:28 p.m. where they found citizens providing aid to Villanueva, who had sustained serious facial and head injuries. CPR was initiated at the scene before Allegiance EMS personnel transported him to the emergency facility.

According to the preliminary investigation, Villanueva was operating a scooter unlawfully on a public highway, traveling westbound in the 100 block of SH 35 N Business at a high rate of speed.

Police report that Villanueva disregarded a red signal light when approaching the intersection and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup traveling southbound from the 500 block of N Pearl Street.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses, and video footage corroborated their statements about the crash. Investigators noted Villanueva was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police have notified Villanueva's next of kin.

