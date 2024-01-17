Man killed in officer-involved shooting on the North Side identified

UPDATE: 1/15/2024, 11 a.m. - The name of the man shot by officers has been released by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's office. 44-year-old Alfred Martinez was killed by a single gunshot to the head.

___________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead after the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to an officer involved shooting at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, located at 902 Nueces Bay Blvd.

According to CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle, two police officers and one detective were executing a felony warrant for a 44-year-old accused of "child sex abuse".

Officers confronted the man inside the building and they struggled over a handgun he had in his possession. The officers Tased him but when that had no effect, they were forced to defend themselves and shot him with once with a service weapon.

The man was later transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will keep you updated.

