Major upgrades coming to Parker Pool in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Flour Bluff residents like Jill Earnest, who love the pool, are the reason the County is making upgrades.

"Oh I think it's great. It's a great pool. Lots of people use it. It's been here for as long as I can remember. My husband grew up in the Bluff, he really is attached to it," Earnest said.

Brent Chesney, the County Commissioner for the Precinct 4 gave a breakdown of the upcoming changes. "We're going to redo the concession area, we're going to redo the bathrooms. We're going to redo the shelter over here. We're going to paint the pool," Chesney said.

What about the functional upgrades?

"We're going to put in a whole new pump system. The pump system will be what's done after pool season. There's nothing wrong with the pump system now, but it needs to be updated like pump systems do," Chesney said.

The County has a $400,000 budget for this project. The money will come from American Relief Protection Act Funds that were awarded to Precinct 4.

The project will take part in two phases, one before the summer season and one after, so as not to disrupt the swimming season.

So what can the community expect after all the renovations are done?

"A really nice pool. A really nice environment to bring your family and friends. Just to come an hang out. That's what you can come to expect and it's gonna be safe. We got good fencing, we're careful about who comes into the pool," Chesney said.

Chesney also stated that they are encouraging those who come to the pool to take the swim lessons they offer, to ensure safety for all who enjoy the pool.

According to Chesney, the bid for the project went out Feb. 27 and they are excited to get started soon.

