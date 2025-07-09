CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A serious collision between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Weber and McArdle Roads has left the motorcyclist in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, responding to reports of a major crash. Upon arrival, they found that the motorcyclist had sustained severe injuries and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital by the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Major Crash at Weber and McArdle leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News Traffic investigators shut down traffic on Weber Tuesday afternoon to investigate a significant crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

According to preliminary investigations by the Traffic Section, the accident occurred when a vehicle traveling south on Weber Road attempted to make a left turn onto McArdle Road during a flashing yellow arrow. Simultaneously, the motorcycle was proceeding north in the left lane of Weber Road, moving with a green light.

As the motorcycle entered the intersection, authorities reported that the motor vehicle failed to yield the right of way while executing the left turn and immediately struck the motorcycle, ejecting the rider upon impact.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News CCPD traffic investigators gathered evidence after a truck struck a motorcycle, knocking the rider off his bike.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene following the accident, was cited for failing to yield the right of way while turning left. Officers confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.