London ISD to install secure vestibules at all campuses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London ISD is spending just under $800,000 to retrofit three of its campuses with secure vestibules, providing additional layers of security for students and staff.

The intermediate school, middle school, and high school are all receiving the security upgrades to further enhance safety for the district. The district's primary and elementary schools already had vestibules built in.

"We basically had a door and a door and kids walk through and there was no stopping. Through a vestibule you enter into the vestibule area and so you can get buzzed into the office and then buzzed out of the office," said Dr. Bill Chapman, London ISD Superintendent.

The new vestibules feature impact-resistant materials that create two additional security checkpoints before visitors can reach students and staff.

"So it adds two-extra layers of security for someone trying to get into the general population of the school," Chapman said.

Parents with children in the district say the upgrades provide peace of mind.

"I was excited. I mean, of course, as a parent, I'm always excited at any additional security features. Having been on campus before, I saw that there was a need for this," said Kristi Barrera, London ISD parent.

According to FEMA recommendations, vestibules like these are designed to increase security, something that resonates with parents.

"Seeing this addition to our campuses really adds some relief," Barrera said.

The district is funding the project through a combination of state safety grants and bond money. Officials are currently waiting on door deliveries to complete the installations at the remaining three campuses within the next couple of weeks.

"I think that as a district, the most important things we can do is to ensure the safety and security of our kids and our staff, and this helps us meet those goals each and every day," Chapman said.

