Local organization stepping up, provides transportation for mother and disabled daughter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We first told you about Amber and her mother, Anna Chavez, earlier this month.

Amber was hit by a drunk driver in 1993 and suffered a traumatic brain injury. She is now in her early thirties, and as she gets older, it is getting harder for her mother to transport her without a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

One organization is stepping up to help.

"I was very happy that my leadership and executive director said that we could help Amber, it just made me feel like we were doing the right thing," said John Doherty with Feonix - Mobility Rising.

Anna Chavez said that this is a big blessing for her family.

"We are sincerely sincerely appreciative of all the generosity, all the giving and everyone who has reached out to us," she said.

The organization will be helping the family in February get around.

Feonix Mobility Rising is always looking for drivers, and you can go to www.volunteerdrivers.org for more information.

You can also help Anna reach her goal by visiting her Go Fund Me page.

If you or anyone you know has a disability and would like transportation, you can contact the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living at (877) 988-1999.

