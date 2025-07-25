Local nonprofit inspires girls to explore STEM and skilled trades careers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A unique hands-on event is giving students in the Coastal Bend a chance to explore the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and skilled trades — while promoting diversity and inclusion in fields that are often overlooked.

STEM Day by the Bay, happening Saturday, July 26 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, invites kids and teens to build, create, and discover what it takes to power the modern world. The event will have two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another one at 11:30 a.m, both are free to the public.

One of the organizations leading the charge is the local nonprofit This One’s for the Gals, which focuses on introducing girls — and boys — to career paths can be overlooked by the younger generation.

“We like to talk to girls about careers not a lot of people talk to girls about,” said founder Stephanie Hajducek. “We focus on construction, energy, manufacturing, and maritime — and we’re showing them they have a place in all of it.

At the event, the nonprofit will host two interactive workshops where students can learn about electricity, explore careers in engineering and technical trades, and even build their own working charging stations.

“We want them to ask, ‘What does an electrician do?’ but also, ‘What does an electrical engineer do?’ or ‘Who buys the tools and materials for these jobs?’” Hajducek added.

The event is more than just fun — it’s designed to plant the seeds for future careers and boost students’ confidence, especially girls who may not see themselves represented in technical fields.

One student, Khristian Martinez from Portland ISD, shared how the experience is changing her outlook.

“Even though some girls think, ‘I can't do this, only a boy can do that’ — you're wrong,” she said. “Girls can do anything boys can do. Sometimes, the strongest man can be the strongest woman.”

Martinez said she’s now thinking about jobs she never considered before — like welding or torch cutting — thanks to what she’s learned.

With support from major industry partners like Valero, the event aims to inspire students across South Texas to explore careers in STEM and the skilled trades — and to see themselves as future scientists, engineers, builders, and leaders.

