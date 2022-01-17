Local gym evolving to stay ahead of the pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cases of the omicron variant soar, gyms are seeing another drop in patronage.

NBC News reports a 12 percent drop in people using gyms during the last week of December.

Here in the Coastal Bend, Snap Fitness manager Devin Easley says they've noticed people have stopped coming in.

But so far no one has paused or canceled their membership.

Easley also says they increased safety precautions for gym members and staff until the surge goes down.

"Move ourselves down to about 50 percent capacity so we are not taking in too many new clients," Easley said. "Spreading everybody out to make sure, you know the social distancing our classes are super, super small. We are not doing any large group classes anymore for the time being."

Easley adds his business will remain careful to stay ahead of the pandemic.

"Even if it is not a surge, we are still going to be treating it as it is," he said. "That way, so we can keep everything under control so we don't have to shut down."

Easley and his team are working on building an outside gym so people will have more options, instead of only working out in an enclosed space.