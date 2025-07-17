Local food truck is rolling into the flood zone again, needs support to feed Texas Hill Country

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people record from the devastating floods in Central Texas, one local business in Corpus Christi is stepping up in a big way.

Nachos Authentic Mexican Food and Catering, a food truck owned by Patty Rodriguez, is not just serving tacos and nachos — they’re serving hope. Rodriguez and her team are using food sales to raise money and deliver hot meals directly to flood victims and first responders.

“I just knew we had to do something,” Rodriguez said. “This is our team from Mexico — we got to feed them,” she added, showing pictures from her first relief trip to flood-stricken Kerr County.

During that trip, her team fed thousands of people, from exhausted first responders to families searching for loved ones. "You see them coming in, I mean exhausted — even the dogs. We had to go back to the store one day, five times,” Rodriguez recalled.

The devastation left a lasting impression. “The damage is horrible,” she said. “The smell — you can smell death in the air.”

Now, Rodriguez is preparing for a second trip, this time focusing on smaller, often overlooked communities in the Hill Country. But getting there isn’t easy — or cheap.

“The Hill Country is different. It's not straight roads like here, and our truck needed the brakes. We ended up paying $1,401 just for repairs to get the food truck there,” she explained. “But it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to go and help each other.”

Customers are rallying around her mission.

“It helps them rebuild or adjust to the damage that has been done to the area,” said Rachel Gonzales, a regular customer.

Despite the high costs, Rodriguez says every dollar raised is worth it — because every meal served brings comfort, strength, and solidarity.

Want to help?

You can support Nachos Authentic Mexican Food and Catering by visiting their truck or donating to their flood relief efforts, head to their facebook page here for more. Every bite counts

