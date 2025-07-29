Local dumpster company owner arrested for alleged illegal dumping near Robstown

A local business owner is facing serious charges after allegedly dumping roofing materials illegally just outside of Robstown.

28-year-old Daniel Lopez, owner of Dirty Dan’s Dumpsters, was arrested after a neighbor reported the incident to authorities.

According to Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Oscar Mendoza Jr., the neighbor had hired Lopez to remove trash from their property.

However, after seeing a social media post suggesting the materials were dumped improperly, they contacted law enforcement.

“From the person that contracted Daniel Lopez, the person that contacted him notified us after the post was made and gave us the information,” Constable Mendoza explained.

Lopez has since bonded out of jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Due to the weight and volume of the roofing debris, Lopez is facing a state jail felony, which could carry a fine of up to $10,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both.

Cleanup efforts were taken on by Dawson’s Recycling & Disposal, who voluntarily stepped in to assist.

“They reached out, they needed the help,” said Adam Hernandez, a foreman at Dawson’s. “We went out there—me, myself, Brayden, and one of our drivers, Gilbert—and helped them out.”

If convicted, Lopez could also be held financially responsible for the cleanup work done by Dawson’s crew.

Both Constable Mendoza and Hernandez are urging residents to take proper steps when disposing of waste and warning others against illegal dumping.

“We find out that you’ve been dumping illegally out in the county roads... we will prosecute,” Mendoza said firmly.

As Hernandez puts it: “They say no one's gonna see me, but they'll find you. They'll always see you where you're at.”

Authorities say enforcement efforts will continue, and those caught illegally dumping can expect to be held accountable.

