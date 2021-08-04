Local 7-year-old reels in massive fish on Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local 7-year-old angler has received recognition from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for catching a massive catfish on lake Corpus Christi.

A video shared by the girl's father shows Aubrie Mia Guerra reeling in the beast.

Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded Aubrie with the "Big Fish Award," which means the fish met of exceeded the minimum length requirements for the specific kind of fish.

KRIS 6 Viewer

Aubrie's catch measured in at about 43 inches and was estimated to weigh about 50 pounds, but the official size and weight have not been released yet.

KRIS 6 Viewer

The Big Fish award is part of the TPWD's Angler Recognition Awards Program, which maintains state record lists for public and private waters and water body records for all public lakes, rivers, and bays. You can submit your own catch here.