Law enforcement encouraging drivers to be more cautious in winter conditions

Local law enforcement

Encouraging drivers to be more cautious when hitting the roads during the winter

On Monday, freezing temperatures and rain increased multi-vehicle accidents along Corpus Christi roads

Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Thomas Cruz emphasized that he and his team wants everyone to be mindful on the road this week.

On Monday, drivers woke up to freezing temperatures, slick roads, and even some snow flurries. Crews responded to a crash along SPID and West Point Road, where the driver of a van hit a patch of ice, lost control and crashed into another vehicle. No one was hurt.

"As of this morning, we’ve had at least ten motor vehicle accidents, starting at 8 a.m. until now," Cruz said.

KRIS 6 News spoke to Cruz before 10 a.m. on Monday morning, following the several reported crashes. Before noon, Texas Department of Public Safety also mentioned their Troopers responded to at least 30 crashes throughout the Corpus Christi district.

Sergeant Harold Mallory with DPS said most of them were due to the unexpected ice on the roads.

“Some ice has started to form on the roadways, so we’re definitely seeing that," Mallory said. "I encourage drivers to go ahead and slow down and recognize the fact that we didn't have a little bit of freeze rain and some sleet this morning and that’s why we’re seeing some of the ice build up on the roadways.”

Texas Department of Public Safety offered these tips to drivers who are hitting the road on days where it’s not so safe:



Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the national weather service before getting behind the wheel

Avoid traveling when sleet or freezing rain is expected

Don’t use cruise control

Be aware that ice accumulates on bridges and overpasses, so approach them slowly

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas on days with bad weather

Keep a distance between yourself and drivers, in case you need room to stop in an emergency

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.