Last two of San Patricio crime family members sentenced Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, Sinton resident Jonathan "John Bear" Olbera, 37, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison by Senior U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey. He has previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine on March 8, 2022.

Lisza Marie Vera, 44, was also sentenced to a 60-month term of imprisonment for her role in narcotics trafficking in the San Patricio area. She plead guilty on October 5, 2020.

In 2019, local, state, and federal police conducted investigations into drug trafficking and gang activity in San Patricio County. Their investigations led to the identification of members and associates of various gangs, including the Calaveras Outlaw motorcycle gang, Texas Syndicate, 59 Bounty Hunters, and the Bloods.

The gangs were known to operate out of a multi-family residence known as "The Compound," located in the heart of Sinton. The building was just 1000 feet from a public park and an elementary school.

“In a small town like Sinton, drug trafficking and gang activity endangers every resident,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. “Worthless gangs, including a motorcycle gang, cared nothing about Sinton’s children and families when they distributed cocaine and meth, even near a school and park. My hope is that these sentences send a strong message to others thinking of putting their neighbors at risk.”

Olbera and Vera were part of a group that was responsible for the distribution of cocaine and meth to the residents of Sinton, Odem, and Aransas Pass. The distribution was estimated to be nearly one kilogram of meth every week.

Nearly a dozen criminals have now been brought to justice for their roles in the trafficking that took place out of "The Compound."

The leader of the organization, Jacob Eli Garcia, 31, previously received a sentence of 300 months in federal prison. In total, approximately 1,100 months in federal prison have been handed out in connection with these investigations.

“The Compound” was sold at auction as a result of the criminal convictions in this case.

“The success demonstrated in this case is a prime example of community and public safety partnerships working hand-in-hand for the betterment of all served,” said Aransas Pass Police Department Chief Eric Blanchard. “And, this tremendous outcome would not be without our close working relationship with our federal partners.”

