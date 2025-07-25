Last chance for free health check-ups at pop-up clinics Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County residents have one more day to take advantage of free health services being offered at two locations.

Operation Health and Wellness is providing no-cost medical, dental and other services to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pop-up clinics will be available at West Oso Junior High School on the city's westside and at the Calderon Nueces County Center in Robstown.

Services include vaccines, back-to-school physicals, women's exams and more.

Additionally, the Mission of Mercy Community Center is offering free eye exams during the same hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.