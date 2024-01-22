Lake City neighborhood gets rain after a long dry spell

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The people of Lake City are breathing a sigh of relief. After a long dry spell, they finally got some rain to help with lake levels.

It was only a week ago KRIS 6 News spoke with Lake City homeowner, Michelle Biediger who was worried about the conditions at the lake.

“It’s dry and fire hazard and the animals have a hard time getting food,” Biediger said.

Getting no rain is a big problem for many with a lake property. It creates health risks and environmental issues.

“All of the wildlife suffers out here, which affects all of us in ways we don’t even realize. The whole ecological system is affected,” Biediger said.

Biediger said having a home near the lake is not as much fun with the levels being so low.

“We love sunny weather, but we need the rain,” Biediger said.

The Biediger's wish was granted as the lake flourished after our recent rain.

“All of my yard was dry, and we were mowing that part of the lake,” Biediger said.

According to lake-level reports by the Nueces River Authority, data shows Lake Corpus Christi at 45.4% of capacity, a week ago. Today that number has increased to 47% capacity.

“That’s how much water has come into the lake, coming from the surrounding fields that drains into the lake.”

But still not as good as a year ago when Lake Corpus Christi was 73.1% full.

“When it’s 100% full it’s one foot below my pier,” Biediger said.

So, while this week's rain won't raise Lake Corpus Christi to 100% of capacity, Lake City residents are grateful for any rain.