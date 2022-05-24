Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

La Retama Central Library announces lineup for free summer events

20190713_205017.jpg
Patricia Herrera (La Retama Library) <br/><br/>
Kick off your summer fun! The La Retama Central Library announces a summer-long schedule of free special events for all ages beginning Saturday, June 4 and running through Saturday, August 27.<br/><br/>
20190713_205017.jpg
Posted at 6:34 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:34:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer around the corner, the La Retama Central Library will host a series of free events including costume contests, arts and crafts sessions, dance lessons, and writing workshops for children of all ages.

The free events begin on Saturday, June 4 and run through Saturday, August 27. Organizers say select classes require registration, so contact the library at 361-826-7055 for more information.

La Retama Library features a large Children's Department, with custom artwork and several exhibits throughout the space. The library spotlights a wide array of children's books ranging from early readers to more advanced learners.

For a complete list of events scheduled at all city libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library.

Summer schedule of free events:

Saturday, June 4 – A Faire at the Library, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Meet and Greets with local authors
  • Writing Workshops (Creative Writing and Self-Publishing)
  • Cosplay Costume Contest (Categories: Anime, Period Piece, Superhero, Supervillain)
  • Swordfight Demonstrations by the Shire of the Seawinds

Saturday, June 11 – Maker’s Day, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Art Show with Hand-Crafted Items
  • World-Wide Knit in Public Day (Yarn Dyeing, Wreath Making, Paint Pouring, Sewing)

Saturday, July 30 – Back to Stranger Things, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

  • Crafts, Games, Live Music, Costume Contest
  • Ages 12 and up

Saturday, August 27 – Bridgerton Ball, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

  • Live Music, Ballroom Dance Lessons, Crafting Classes, Market-Place Shopping, Tea and Scones, Costume Contest - 'Who will be named Diamond of the Sea?'
  • Ages 16 and up
Summer Flyer.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education