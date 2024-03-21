Kingsville's first steps in funding new South side fire station

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The City of Kingsville plans to build a third fire station on the city's South side as they continue watching the growth in that area. The city is in the first steps in funding the project that's set to be completed in 2026.

The modern building, which will also serve as the fire station headquarters, will cost $7 million alone, along with other costs needed for equipment, etc.

One form of funding the city is considering is certificates of obligation (COs). COs can be used to fund construction, demolition, or restoration of structures as well as purchase supplies and machinery.

The city is estimating the highest cost for the new headquarters to be around $15 million and subject to change lower if needed.

Some taxpayer dollars will go toward the project, but taxpayers will not see an increase in their bills.

The city already has final architectural plans and is waiting to receive bids. Once they receive bids, the city will select a contractor and negotiate a contract. The new station will take about 9 months to a year to complete, and construction will take place in 2026.

