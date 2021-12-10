Kiddos Prepare for Saturday's Festival of India

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend make plans to attend the Festival of India.

10-year-old Simran Vora was among a group of kids who were taking part in a dress rehearsal for a Fashion Show happening at the festival. The fashion show features the traditional wear of India's 28 states.

"We have to represent our country state, nation," says Vora.

The fashion show part of a festival includes a free health fair.

"We have so many Indian doctors in Corpus Christi (so) we (are) giving away our time and effort and our talent to the community and we combine the Festival of India and health fair into one event," says festival Chair Rajan Ahuja.

In addition, there will be Indian cuisine, music and dance, Henna designs, fashion, jewelry, and

much more.

Here's the information so you can make plans:

Festival of India and Community Health Fair 2021

Saturday, December 11th

11:00am-3:00pm

Sri Venkateswara Temple

10401 McKinzie Lane

The health fair part of the event is free.

For more information call 361-239-6797.