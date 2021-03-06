Keep Texas beaches beautiful; registration open for coastwide cleanup

Keeping Texas beaches beautiful is a coast to coast community effort.

If you want to be a part of that effort, registration is open for the annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup.

According to the Adopt-A-Beach website, the event has been a yearly effort since 1986. As trash dumped in the Gulf of Mexico eventually makes its way on a Texas beach, volunteers gather to help keep beaches clean and the gulf healthy. The website states that more than 551,000 Texans have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from the Texas coastline because of Adopt-A-Beach cleanup efforts.