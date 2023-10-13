JWC Habitat for Humanity making an impact in families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The non-profit Jim Wells County (JWC) Habitat for Humanity recently chose it's 21st family to build a home for.

Christian Hinojosa said being a mother to her three kids Jose, Carlissa and Delana can never be a dull moment.

"I guess just always having them around, waking up and I knowing I am not alone and somebody has a joke to crack or a friend is over or at a game or asking to go to a football game," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said she is looking forward to the next couple of months, because now she will have somewhere of her own where she will raise the kids.

Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity is set to put smiles and fill those families with joy, giving them something that always felt like dream, a home.

The board picks out a family out of a poll of applicants and after an extensive process, a family with the biggest need is chosen to build a house from the bottom up.

"It was like surreal, I was like, I could not believe it I was in shock," Hinojosa said.

Sandra Bowen, the president of the organization, said that for years, JWC Habitat for Humanity has been changing families lives.

"The organization is a hand up not a hand out and what we do once a year we provide a home to a recipient who is usually a family," Bowen said.

Hinojosa said initially she could not believe it when she got called with the news she was chosen.

"When I got home of course, I gathered my kids into a room and I looked at them and I told them I had something to tell them and of course I was kind of emotional," Hinojosa said. "Of course my oldest knows me like the back of my hand and she said we got picked, and I said we got picked," she said.

So far JWC Habitat for Humanity has built 21 homes, changing the lives of those who most needed it.

Bowen said the organization expects to finish the home in May for mothers day.

"It’s handing over those keys to the family and seeing the excitement in the kids seeing their own bedroom, we had a child one time that was so excited because she had a bathroom," Bowen said.

Hinojosa said she already looking forward to building a life in her future house.

"I can see us with a patio, with a BBQ my aunt and uncle bought me a pit a long time ago and I do not go to the back yard I never learned how to BBQ and now family gathering a lot of family gatherings," Hinojosa said.