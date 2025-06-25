Juveniles arrested for setting five fires in Robstown over the weekend

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police have arrested two juveniles in connection with five fires that occurred over the weekend, charging them with arson. The fires included three abandoned homes and two small grass fires that occurred nearby, causing concern among neighbors.

"The firemen were hauling hoses and putting out that fire on that house across the street," Ricardo Zavala, a Robstown neighbor, said.

Zavala witnessed the Robstown Fire Department extinguishing a fire at an abandoned home on 105 Ruiz St on Thursday, June 19th.

"The following day it happened again," Zavala said.

Neighbors in the area expressed fear about the fires occurring so close to their homes.

"This whole entire row of this block is full of abandoned houses and all it takes is just one little match and the next house goes up and then the next and then the next and next thing you know somebody that's inside of their home it could be damaged," a Robstown neighbor who wished to remain anonymous, said.

According to the Robstown Fire Department, they say it is possible these five fires were arson.

"Right now, we did call the state fire marshal to come assist us on this investigation,” Javier Zapata, Chief of Robstown Fire Department, said. “We have one that we're investigating on Ruiz Street and one on Kansas Street."

The Robstown Police Department conducted its investigation into the fires, separate from RFD.

On Saturday, June 21, at 6 a.m., during the third fire on Kansas Street, police arrested two juveniles after matching their description with statements from neighbors.

"We need all the help we can get as far as getting people identified,” Enrique G. Paredez Jr., Lieutenant at Robstown Police Department, said. “A lot of times, they see suspicious activity. They might not think too much of it, but it's something that really help us."

The juveniles confessed to the crime when caught by police. They are now charged with arson, a felony, and are currently being held at the juvenile center. Their ages are between 12 and 13.

"It's not uncommon to, young kids that don't have anything to do during the summer, they could come and cause a lot of trouble out here in the neighborhood," Zavala said.

Robstown police emphasize the importance of staying alert and reporting all suspicious activity.

