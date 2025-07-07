Juvenile male sent to hospital following shooting at Walmart on Saratoga

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night at the Walmart on Saratoga Boulevard.

According to a blotter post from the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10:43 p.m. on July 3 to the 6100 block of Saratoga Boulevard near Cimarron Boulevard for a shooting call.

When officers arrived at the business establishment, a juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

"The male was transported to the local hospital in critical but stable condition. This is an isolated incident, and it is actively being investigated," CCPD Officer Madeline Vaughn stated in the blotter post.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside the store or outside in the parking lot. This is a developing story; please check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates as they become available.