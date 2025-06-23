CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival is in full swing at Water's Edge Park, featuring hip hop and rap performances as part of today's themed entertainment.

Juneteenth celebration continues at Water's Edge Park with music, health services

The event is free to the public until 10 p.m as part of the three day festival.

The 2025 festival, hosted by the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education and H-E-B, offers more than just music. A Health & Wellness Pavilion is providing free mammograms throughout all three days of the celebration.

Check out all the live music, local vendors and cultural exhibits honoring Black heritage and history. Join others in honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring the future.

