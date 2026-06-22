James Goodwin sentenced to 60 years for sexually assaulting intoxicated teenage stepdaughter

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting his teenage stepdaughter while she was intoxicated at his home in 2023.

James Goodwin was found guilty on June 18, 2026, by an Aransas County jury on three charges: one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision on a fourth count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

The Incident

The assault occurred on the night of November 4, 2023, at Goodwin's residence. The victim, identified in court documents as AC1329, was 15 years old at the time and is Goodwin's stepdaughter.

Evidence presented at trial revealed that Goodwin provided alcohol to the teenager, including taking shots together and shotgunning beer. Video evidence documented their drinking activities. At one point, Goodwin gave the victim a shot glass with inappropriate imagery and instructed her to lick it.

Court records also show that Goodwin provided alcohol to his 12-year-old stepdaughter as well. The 15-year-old victim became so intoxicated that she required assistance getting to a bedroom and was unable to stand on her own.

The Assault

While six other people were sleeping in various locations throughout the home, Goodwin entered the bedroom where the victim was alone and sexually assaulted her. The victim testified about what she could remember from that night.

Following the incident, the victim underwent a sexual assault examination. Medical evidence revealed the presence of male bodily fluids on her body. DNA testing found two profiles on the victim's breast, with one profile being 227 trillion times more likely to belong to Goodwin than to any other person.

Sentencing

Prior to trial, Goodwin chose to have the judge determine his punishment rather than the jury. The sentencing range for each count was 2 to 20 years in prison, and Goodwin was not eligible for probation on any of the charges.

Judge Boyd W. Bauer imposed the maximum sentence of 20 years for each of the three counts and ordered them to run consecutively rather than concurrently. This means Goodwin will serve a total of 60 years in prison.

Acknowledgments

In a statement following the sentencing, prosecutors thanked several parties for their roles in bringing the case to justice:

The victim, AC1329, for her strength and courage in coming forward

The Aransas County Sheriff's Office

The Bee County Sheriff's Office

Driscoll Children's Hospital

The jury for ensuring justice was served

The case highlights the importance of supporting victims of sexual assault and the collaborative effort required between law enforcement, medical professionals, and the justice system to hold offenders accountable.

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