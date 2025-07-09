‘It Meant the World to Me’: Former camper devastated by Camp Mystic tragedy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dabney Pettus was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Camp Mystic was more than just a summer camp — it was a second home.

“This camp meant the world to me,” she said.

Former Corpus Christian camper devastated by Camp Mystic tragedy

Nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Camp Mystic was her childhood safe place — filled with the smells of cedar, the sound of the Guadalupe River, and the feeling of pure joy.

“The trees are amazing, the hills, the smell, the sounds, the river—it’s just that beautiful," she said.

But now, those memories are tainted by devastation.

Severe flooding in Central Texas ripped through the campgrounds, leaving behind unimaginable loss. Kerr County officials confirm more than 20 children and counselors from Camp Mystic have been found dead.

“The news that started coming out of Camp Mystic in particular was heart-wrenching, devastating, beyond tragic,” Pettus said.

She’s still in disbelief.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that no one could have ever foreseen. It was shocking, Pettus added.

Her heart now lies with the girls who didn’t make it — and the survivors who witnessed it all.

“The ones that have perished—it’s about them. It’s also about the girls who were there to help the little girls. Especially those who were beyond scared, who were terrified," she said.

Pettus attended Camp Mystic for 13 years, starting when she was just eight years old. Her entire family has a deep connection to the place.

“It’s been in our blood almost. I have aunts, I have first cousins, my sister, her children, my husband’s grandmother, my husband’s mother," she said.

Pettus credits the camp for shaping who she is today.

“It taught us good sportsmanship. It taught us good character. It taught us how to be leaders. It taught us how to be resilient," she said.

Now, she hopes the same values that defined Camp Mystic will help the grieving community begin to heal.

“It’s just important to show them love. Because in particular, as to the camp—that’s what it was all about," she emphasized.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

