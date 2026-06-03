Incarnate Word Academy hires Craig Charlton to lead inaugural 11-man football program

Incarnate Word Academy announced the hiring of Craig E. Charlton as Football Program Director and Head Varsity Coach, marking a significant milestone as the school prepares to launch its inaugural 11-man football program.

Charlton brings a 34-year coaching career to Incarnate Word Academy, along with a record of leadership and athletic success across Texas. His coaching journey began in the Austin area, where he spent nearly two decades building competitive programs at Westwood High School, Austin High School, Del Valle High School, and Whitney High School.

Most recently, Charlton served as Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at W.B. Ray High School for 11 years, where he became the fourth-winningest football coach in the school's history.

Throughout his career, Charlton has coached numerous athletes who went on to compete at the collegiate and professional levels. Several of his former players have become head football coaches themselves, creating a coaching tree that spans across Texas. That mentorship legacy earned Charlton a nomination for the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, one of the most prestigious awards for high school coaches in the state.

Athletic Director Kevin Steen said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Charlton and his family to Incarnate Word Academy. His proven track record of building successful programs, developing student-athletes, and leading with integrity makes him the ideal person to guide our football program into this exciting new era."

Charlton and his wife Ann, married for 33 years, are parents to three children: Elizabeth, Katherine, and Ty. The family is relocating to Corpus Christi.

The Angels will compete as a TAPPS Independent team in their inaugural season. The program's first game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, against crosstown rival St. John Paul II High School.