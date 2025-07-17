Huntwick Avenue construction begins near H-E-B Plus on Saratoga Blvd and Staples St

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction is officially underway on Huntwick Avenue, the road that leads to H-E-B Plus off Saratoga. The nearly $1 million project promises new concrete pavement, sidewalks, and better drainage for road.

City Councilman Gil Hernandez said the repairs were long overdue.

"It was pothole repairs upon pothole repairs and it will continue there was just no way to get in front of it," Hernandez said.

One business along Huntwick Avenue is feeling the impact of the construction.

Mario Le, owner of Classy Nails located next to the construction site, has seen a significant drop in customers in just two days.

"It's make[ing] my business slow down really slow. It's like about like over 50%," Le said.

Navy Federal Credit Union customers are also navigating the construction challenges. John Jones, who KRIS6 News spotted walking across the street from Navy Federal, had to find alternative parking.

"I didn't know they had the backside open so I just parked here in the parking lot and parked across," Jones said.

Despite the inconvenience, Jones believes the project is necessary for the community's future.

"Well, it needs to be done. The street was pretty bad, you know that in time, well, you know, you don't start to make the city better, you know, it's gonna be headaches, but it's worth it," Jones said.

A Navy Federal Credit Union spokesperson tells KRIS6 they're working to keep at least one entrance open during construction.

Full statement from Navy Federal Credit Union:

"Thank you for reaching out. At Navy Federal, we deeply value our members and are committed to their safety and convenience when visiting our branches. Every effort is being made to ensure a smooth experience during this project, and can confirm that members will have access to the entrance point at all times. Additionally, access will be maintained throughout the duration of the project without interruption."

Similarly, H-E-B representatives said they don't expect any impact to their curbside service.

Full statement from H-E-B:

"There are other entrances customers can use to access the store and Curbside area, and we do not anticipate any impacts to service. We will monitor the situation and adjust accommodations if needed."

Hernandez explained that the work will be completed in phases to minimize disruption to local businesses.

"It had enough traffic in here that were really required to have a more robust road," Hernandez said.

The city expects the entire project to be completed by November, though Hernandez indicated this specific section could be finished in about two months.

