Hundreds of defense jobs at risk as CCAD announces cuts affecting contractors and federal workers

Colonel Kevin Consedine, commanding officer at the Corpus Christi Army Depot, spoke with KRIS 6 News to clarify some of the workforce reduction that is happening at the Army Depot. Consedine says that 166 workers are being let go on September 30, but that workforce loss is due to federal contracts expiring and not being renewed. He also said that the Depot workforce has to be representative of the workload.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot cannot corroborate the possible 600-employee layoff that the IAM (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) referred to. Still, a reduction in the workforce in the future is always possible due to workload reductions.

Hundreds of defense contractor and federal employee positions at the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) face elimination as part of planned workforce reductions, according to union officials who warn the plan could impact military readiness and the local economy.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) represents 200 civilian defense contractors who have received notices that their jobs will end September 30, 2025. Additionally, about 200 of the 2,300 federal employees at CCAD, also represented by the IAM, have been told they are among the potential 600 additional federal positions slated for elimination, with further cuts possible.

"CCAD is the world's largest rotary-wing repair facility and is considered a Department of Defense (DoD) Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for rotary-wing aircraft," wrote IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. "The depot employs more than 2,500 highly skilled workers. The workforce and repair capacity at CCAD is vitally important to our military readiness and national security. To begin to disassemble this workforce and squander this capacity would be both imprudent and inefficient. CCAD is also a major economic driver for southern Texas. With CCAD pouring over $1.6 billion into the regional economy annually, job reductions on the scale proposed will have major implications for the surrounding communities."

The depot contributes more than $1.6 billion annually to the regional economy, supporting thousands of jobs across the community. The IAM warns that the proposed layoffs will not only reduce vital defense capacity but will ripple across local businesses and neighborhoods.

