CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent rainfall in the Coastal Bend has many residents wondering how the soaking will impact their plants.

Michael Womack, executive director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, said the rain brings clear benefits — including for grass that has struggled under water restrictions.

How recent rainfall affects your plants — and what experts say you should do now

"Recent rains actually have a lot of benefits. First of all, our grass, which we haven't been able to water due to water restrictions, has greened up in most cases and so that's great," Womack said.

Womack said native plants also respond to heavy rainfall with bloom cycles, which draws out more pollinators.

Natural rainfall, Womack said, is especially valuable compared to treated water. It contains low levels of nitrogen, which promotes rapid growth, and helps flush accumulated salts out of the soil.

"Natural rainfall is going to be beneficial for plants again there's fewer chemicals because you're not having to clean that rain and it also has that low level of nitrogen to promote growth so it is better when you have that rain," Womack said.

But too much water pooling around plants can create serious problems.

"After a very heavy rainfall, if plants are sitting in water, the roots are in water for extended periods of time. Sometimes you'll see those plants wilt, which doesn't make sense because you say there's plenty of water. The problem is the roots have started to die and rot, and so there's no water coming up to the leaves," Womack said.

A slow, gentle rain that soaks into the ground over time is better for most residential areas, Womack said.

Womack said residents should drain excessive standing water around plants after a rainfall to prevent both root rot and mosquito problems.

For those wanting to take advantage of the natural resource, Womack warned against moving indoor plants outside during a rain event. Plants kept indoors are used to low light levels, and if the sun returns while they are outside, it can scorch their leaves and leave permanent brown spots.

"It's better to collect the rainwater, bring it inside, and then use it on your plants," Womack said.

Heavy rainfall also brings out some unexpected wildlife. Womack said the gardens have seen crawfish appear along creek beds after heavy rains, along with land fiddler crabs on the edges of trails. Frogs also become more active, which in turn attracts snakes.

Womack said residents should not be alarmed by snakes. He said even rattlesnakes are more scared of people than people are of them, and that the best response when encountering a snake is to stand still, step back slowly, and let it pass.

The Coastal Bend remains under Stage 3 water restrictions despite the recent rainfall.

This Saturday and Sunday, the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is offering free admission to dads for Father's Day weekend. Family members will still need to pay admission. Womack encouraged families to use the opportunity to connect with nature together.

"This Saturday and Sunday at Botanical Gardens we are offering free admission for dads so that you can come outside either by yourself or hopefully with your family and experience the gardens. Now your family members have to pay admission, but we want people to come out and experience nature and so it's a great way for dads to connect with their families," Womack said.

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