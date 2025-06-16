Housing authority CEO's $800,000 compensation package prompts city response

Our investigation into the Corpus Christi Housing Authority CEO's salary has prompted a response from city officials, including a call for "immediate reforms" from the mayor.

Gary Allsup earns nearly $800,000 in total compensation as the housing authority's CEO. His base salary is just over $528,000 with an annual bonus of nearly $258,000. Allsup also receives a $600 monthly car allowance, and the housing authority covers his medical and dental insurance.

The city clarified in a statement that the housing authority operates as an independent agency, and the city council does not set or approve Allsup's salary and other compensation.

"[Mayor Paulette Guajardo is] recommending the Authority's Board of Commissioners to institute immediate reforms around the financial oversight and public accountability," the statement said.

If Allsup were to be fired for cause, his contract stipulates he would receive 6 months of continued salary and benefits. If terminated without cause, he would continue getting paid through October 2029.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

