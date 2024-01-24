Here's how to get a bang for your buck in Port Aransas this week

Port Aransas Restaurant Week 2024, Jan. 19-28

$25 lunch specials, $35 and $50 dinner specials at almost 20 restaurants

Most deals come with appetizers, entrees, desserts, and non-alcoholic drinks

Port Aransas Restaurant Week 2024 is here. From Jan. 19-28, 17 restaurants in Port Aransas are serving $25 lunches and $35 and $50 dinners.

These specials are from limited menus specifically for Restaurant Week.

Chris Collins is the Director of Operations for three restaurants that are included in Restaurant Week; Fin's Grill and Icehouse, MacDaddy's Family Kitchen, and Tortuga's Saltwater Grill.

"Well I think, you know you get to get out and check out a lot of different food offered by different restaurants — at a good deal," Collins said.

Trevor Pancoast is the Manager at Tortuga's Saltwater Grill, one of Collins' restaurants.

"For $50, you get an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert. So for our appetizers, we’re doing the shrimp cocktail as well. You can do the wedge salad or a mini crab cake," Pancoast said. "And then we’re also doing for the entrees. We have our shrimp and grits that everyone loves, our redfish Pontchartrain, and then we also have our churrasco steak. And then for dessert, you can choose any one of our desserts."

The winter season is usually a slow period for restaurants in Port Aransas, which is why Restaurant Week is held during this time of year.

“Restaurant Week is a way for local businesses out here on the island to try to drive in business during our slow season," Pancoast said.

Some of the other participating restaurants are Roosevelt's at the Tarpon Inn, Stingray's Taphouse and Grill, and the Crazy Cajun. The full list of all participating restaurants can be found here.

The restaurant week specials will be honored through Sunday the 28th.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.