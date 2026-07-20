Hearn Road near O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant to close for roadwork Monday

A section of Hearn Road near O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant will close beginning Monday, July 20, for roadwork.

The intermittent closures are scheduled to last through Friday, July 24. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic while crews work in sections to locate various utility lines — a critical part of ongoing improvements at the nearby water treatment facility.

Neighboring residents and businesses have been notified, and access will remain open during construction.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, stay aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs.

The City of Corpus Christi said the project is part of its commitment to maintaining and improving streets and infrastructure for residents, businesses, and visitors.

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