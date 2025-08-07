Harbor Bridge Mitigation Plan brings million dollar improvements to Northside communities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that construction is complete and the new Harbor Bridge is open, city leaders are moving forward with a plan to invest back into the neighborhoods most affected by the disruption.

The Harbor Bridge Parks Mitigation Plan is a $29.2 million initiative that includes improvements to parks, trails, and public spaces across the city’s Northside, including Hillcrest, Washington-Coles, and North Beach.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, city leaders plan to discuss awarding a $16.4 million construction contract to JE Construction Services, a local company that will carry out the work.

According to city documents, the project's construction is expected to start later this year, with proposed completion by September 2026. Funding comes from Bond 2014, certificates of obligation, and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) reimbursements through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Residents in Hillcrest and North Beach said the improvements are good, but wish they came sooner.

“They’ve done it all over the city. They just haven’t done it here,” Renior L. Knox Sr., a Hillcrest resident, said. “They should have already revitalized our parks.”

Knox said that while the Harbor Bridge project disrupted life in his neighborhood, this seems like a step towards revitalization.

In North Beach, residents are hopeful that the trail access will boost connectivity, but said pedestrian safety needs to be addressed next.

“The Port brings 80,000-pound trucks through here. We’d like to see flashing crosswalks and signals so everyone gets home safe," Ron Graban, President of the North Beach Community Association, said.

Here’s a breakdown of the projects:

Washington Coles Park / Former Washington Elementary Site



Amphitheater with paved seating area

Covered/open-air pavilion with vendor space

Food truck court

Two restrooms

Major trailhead plaza

Shade structures and lighting

200 parking spaces and sidewalks

Dr. H.J. Williams Memorial Park (Hillcrest Park)



Park entry and Dr. H.J. Williams memorial

Resurfaced basketball courts with shade structures

New playground and exercise station

Picnic tables and community garden

Lighting upgrades, sidewalk repairs

Resurfaced parking lot

Additional court resurfacing at Peabody Avenue and Minton Street

Ben Garza Park



Park entry plaza

Playground

Picnic tables

Trailhead

Parking lot and sidewalks as needed

T.C. Ayers Park



New softball field with dugouts

Bleachers

Backstop

Loop trail

Sidewalk repairs

T.C. Ayers Aquatic Center



Will be advertised for bids later this month

Considered a separate project as the contractor requires specialized experience in building swimming pools

Hike and Bike Trail Connections



Five feet sidewalk connecting Dr. H.J. Williams Memorial Park, TC Ayers Park, Washington Coles Park and Solomon Ortiz Recreation Center

North Beach Improvements



Trail head near Harbor Bridge, along U.S. Highway 181

The project will directly impact several parks and trail across the city. If approved, construction could begin on all of these projects as early as September. The proposed completion is September 2026.

