H-E-B's $30,000 gift supports Corpus Christi youth re-engagement center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elevate 361 Young Adult Re-Engagement Center received a $30,000 donation from H-E-B to support their classroom initiative.

The center serves young adults aged 16 to 24 who are not in school and not working. More than 6,000 young people in Corpus Christi face these circumstances, often due to systemic barriers such as poverty, trauma, or housing instability.

"H-E-B is an incredibly valued partner. They're a huge part of the work we do on so many levels and so for them to step in and provide a donation, provide a classroom for this space is absolutely incredible," a representative from Elevate 361 said.

H-E-B's donation will enable Elevate 361 to offer a quiet area inside the center where young adults can access education and job readiness resources.

Since opening in October 2023, Elevate 361 has connected more than 140 young adults with resources that help them overcome barriers and work toward their goals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

