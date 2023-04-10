Governor Greg Abbott working to pardon Daniel Perry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas governor Greg Abbott is working to pardon Daniel Perry, who was convicted in the deadly shooting of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in July 2020.

Perry, an Uber driver working in Austin at the time, shot Garrett five times after after seeing protesters blocks away from the state capitol. Perry claimed self-defense because Foster was carrying an AK-47 rifle.

A jury deliberated for 17 hours before finding Perry guilty of murder on Friday. A judge is expected to sentence Perry, who potentially faces life in prison.

The governor asked the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a pardon should be granted and to expedite its review.

