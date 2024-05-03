Get to know Falfurrias Alderman candidates before Election Day

FALFURRIAS, Tx — Election season continues with the Falfurrias Alderman election. Early voting has ended, but Election Day is on Saturday, May 4, at the Ed Rachal Memorial Library.

David Garza Longoria and Aaron Trevino are incumbent candidates. Longoria shared what his main priority will be if he’s elected for his next two year term.

“Get some businesses, large businesses to come over. Our administrator, which is one of the best, is trying to do that, getting large businesses to come take a look at Falfurrias,” Longoria said.

UNEDITED INTERVIEW- DAVID GARZA LONGORIA

Trevino, who is the youngest current alderman, spoke on what he thinks is currently working for the city.

“I mainly focus on bringing events to the community for the benefit of our citizens, reaching out to resources. Currently I’ve reached out to the Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration to come in and serve our citizens,” Trevino said.

UNEDITED INTERVIEW- AARON TREVINO

There are also three new candidates running. One of those is San Juanita Olivarez. She worked for the local paper for years and explained how that impacted her decision to run.

“In my experience in covering the meetings, I have seen the issues and successes of the city, and I guess this is what led me to this race,” Olivarez said.

UNEDITED INTERVIEW- SAN JUANITA OLIVAREZ

And for those who don’t know candidate Juan Munoz, he wants voters to know some things when it comes to his character.

“I’m an honest and ethical person. I respect the rule of law, and any decision I make will be for the benefit for Falfurrias,” Munoz said.

UNEDITED INTERVIEW- JUAN MUNOZ

The fifth candidate running for Alderman is Carlos Villarreal. He was unable to go on camera but is still on the ballot running for Alderman. All three seats are up for grabs.

