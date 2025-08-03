Get Faded Barbershop offers free haircuts, school supplies as students go back to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families lined up outside Get Faded Barbershop on Sunday for a free back to school event. Kids were given free haircuts and dozens of schools supplies were handed out as students prepare to head back to the classroom on August 11.

The event and the barbershop are both dedicated to the memory of Andrew Lee Garza Jr., a 15-year-old Ray High School student who was shot and killed on Monitor Street in February 2024. His father, Andrew Garza Sr., opened Get Faded Barbershop less than a year ago, as a tribute to his son’s dream of one day becoming a barber.

“I do this with a lot of love. I do this for everyone around the city, especially my son,” Garza said.“He was a very giving person. At the end of the day, it’s my honor to do this for him."

Garza said giving back through the event he calls, “Drew’s World,” is both healing and meaningful. He hopes to continue the event each year and expand it by partnering with other small businesses to serve even more families across the Coastal Bend.

