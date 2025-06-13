George West man sentenced to life in prison for the death of his mother

GEORGE WEST, Tx — Justice was served in a Live Oak County courtroom on June 11, 2025, as Raul Raymond Casarez was found guilty of Capital Murder in the brutal death of his mother, Adela Casarez.

The crime, which unfolded on the evening of February 10, 2023, shocked the George West community. According to accounts during the trial from witnesses, a 911 call was made at 8:29 p.m. in which a caller described how Raul Casarez stabbed his mom, Adela Casarez, in the neck and near the clavicle.

"Eyewitness testimony confirmed that the murder occurred in the presence of two individuals—one of whom attempted to prevent Casarez from taking the car keys, while the other rendered aid to the dying woman," stated officials from the 156th Judicial District Attorney.

A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alert was issued for Raul Casarez, who left the location in his mother's dark-colored Mercedes with disabled plates.

"At approximately 9:22 p.m., a license plate reader in Jim Wells County detected the vehicle. Law enforcement moved quickly to intercept. At 9:39 p.m., Jim Wells County Deputy Mateo Gonzalez spotted the car and conducted a traffic stop on County Road 211. According to Deputy Gonzalez, Casarez exited the vehicle immediately, raised his hands, and shouted, 'I’m an MHMR patient,'" added officials.

Casarez was then taken into custody and transported to the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, where he was read his Miranda rights.

Casarez told detectives he wanted a lawyer. Investigator Joseph Shelton documented and processed the crime scene, while Texas Ranger Justin Cuellar processed the vehicle and secured evidence, including the defendant’s bloodstained clothing.

DNA testing confirmed both the defendant's and the victim’s DNA on Casarez’s shoes.

"Ranger Cuellar’s investigation further revealed that Casarez had been out on bond only 18 days prior to the murder after he allegedly committed an aggravated assault in which he shot a man in the neck with a .22 caliber rifle and threatened another individual in Bee County," said officials with the 156th Judicial District Attorney.

Family testimonies during the trial detailed how Adela Casarez restricted her son's movements out of fear that he would use drugs. Witnesses say Casarez suffered a severe methamphetamine addiction, with no independent access to money or transportation. Family members say that although Casarez was considered the “favorite child,” arguments began over his demands for more money and access to vehicles.

Defense attorneys for Raul Casarez tried to argue that he should be facing the lesser offense of Murder and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Despite Casarez's mental health history and substance disorders, prosecution cross-examination highlighted that defense experts ultimately deemed him sane, a finding echoed by state experts.

The jury heard how Casarez's pattern of manipulating mental health evaluations in confinement further strained the defense's plea.

In conclusion, the jury dismissed the insanity defense, citing clear motives rooted in access to money and drugs. Casarez, whose possession of stolen items at the time of his arrest corroborated the prosecution's motive theory, was convicted of Capital Murder and sentenced to Life Without Parole.

Following the verdict, Adela Casarez's daughter delivered an emotional impact statement, thanking the jury and prosecutors for delivering justice. District Attorney McWilliams underscored the community's relief, stating, “Raul Casarez is a continuing danger to this community, and your verdict ensures he will never walk free again.”

As the court proceedings conclude, the enduring hope is that Adela Casarez’s family can find solace in the justice served and begin the long process of healing.

