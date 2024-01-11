Game room runs out of luck, Corpus Christi Police conduct raid

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Southside Corpus Christi game room got some unexpected visitors Thursday afternoon.

The Corpus Christi Police Department showed up at the Players Lounge Game Room on the 3400 block of South Padre Island Drive near Kostoryz Road.

KRIS 6 News learned about the raid around 1 pm after a viewer contacted the newsroom. Moments after we arrived, a man was placed in a patrol car. There's no word as to why he was apprehended. Officers at the scene told KRIS 6 News the Police Department's Public Information Office would release a statement later today.

We reached out the CCPD Public Information Office and Senior Officer Jennifer Collier sent a statement saying officers with the Narcotics Vice Investigations Division had been serving a warrant at the game room.

"We do not have any further information at this time due to this being an active and ongoing investigation," Collier wrote.

This is a developing situation. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.