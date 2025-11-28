Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gabriel Street fire put out safely Thanksgiving morning

KRIS 6
Fire crews quickly extinguished a house fire on Gabriel Street Thursday morning with no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A residential fire broke out early Thursday morning on the city's west side, prompting a response from the fire department.

Firefighters were called to 4909 Gabriel at 4:35 a.m. Thursday after reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from multiple windows with smoke throughout the residence. The fire was successfully extinguished with no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.

Fire investigators have arrived at the scene and are working to determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

