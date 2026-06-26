Frontier Airlines ending nonstop flights between Corpus Christi and Denver airports

Frontier Airlines is ending its nonstop flights between Corpus Christi International Airport and Denver.

According to Simple Flying, an online air travel site, the Denver-based airline is pulling out of six cities and suspending or removing more than 20 routes in the third quarter. The last flight at Corpus Christi International Airport is August 17.

Frontier Airlines cutting Corpus Christi to Denver route

Frontier Airlines launched the Corpus Christi to Denver route this past October.

The city of Corpus Christi first announced Frontier's Corpus Christi to Denver service in July of last year, calling it a significant addition to CCIA and a testament to the airport's growth and dedicated focus on air service development.

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To secure the route, the city backed it with over $1.1 million in potential revenue guarantees. Frontier would only receive that money if the route underperformed. The financial guarantee included $437,000 from a federal grant, $100,000 from Visit Corpus Christi and the remainder from Type-B sales tax funds.

Frontier Airlines is making the change to focus on larger markets and routes with higher travel numbers.

I reached out to local airport officials for reaction to this news. They have not responded, but this is what the airport's interim aviation director said in October when Frontier's service began.

When asked about concerns that the service might not last, Jeremy Valgardson said:

"It's definitely not a one time thing."

Valgardson also said:

"The more airlines we get here, the more use we get out of the airport, the lower that ticket price is gonna be."

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