Friend creates social media account and fundraiser to help family of Caleb Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's been more than two weeks since 21 year old Caleb Harris vanished early in the morning on March 4.

Not only are family and law enforcement searching high and low to find the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student, but so are close friends of the family and people who did not know Caleb.

Priscilla Carlisle has known the Harris family for more than a decade. She watched Caleb grow up as he and her daughter went to school together. She recalled the moment that she heard of his disappearance.

“My daughter, Ellie, called me and the first moment that I heard Caleb was missing, I remember saying, 'What do you mean missing, what are you talking about," Carlisle said.

Within hours, the Carlisle family drove down to Corpus Christi to help the family find him.

“[We've been] shaking the bushes, checking the ditches, looking in the tunnels," Carlisle said. "I find myself doing that just as I’m driving along the road. I’m looking in the wooded areas, just trying to pay attention to details that I might ordinarily not pay attention to.”

With permission from Caleb’s family, Carlisle created a Facebook group to plan search efforts and post important updates. However, other pages were also created but not verified by the family.

Instead, Carlisle added that people have posted inaccurate information, false predictions and conspiracies about the Harris family.

“It’s just so I can help kind of vet the stuff that comes out," Carlisle said. "There really is a lot of information that is not accurate.”

Two GoFundMe pages were also made by close friends to raise money that will support the family and those participating in the search. Although Caleb still has not been found, Carlisle said the Harris family has not given up. She emphasized how grateful they are to have law enforcement and the local community help bring Caleb home.

Whether they know him or not, Carlisle is hoping that everyone will continue to do their part in finding Caleb.

“If you were in this position and your son was missing, what would you want people to do? They still need your help," Carlisle said. "If you have any kind of surveillance equipment, video cameras, go back and review those cameras because we do know that he was mobile. He wasn’t in one location.”

Although there are no new leads in finding Caleb, Corpus Christi Police Department continues to assure his family and the public that they will pursue all efforts.

The CCPD wishes to assure the public that while the search for Caleb Harris may be less visible than the early days of this investigation, it is by no means less intense. Teams of Detectives continue to interview potential witnesses here in Corpus Christi and have traveled both to San Antonio and New Braunfels to conduct interviews. Detectives are continuously following up on tips, are chasing potential leads and will expend every effort until Caleb Harris is found.

If you'd like to help support the Harris family in search to find Caleb, Carlisle provided the following GoFundMe pages:

