Freedom Fitness on SPID relocating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freedom Fitness off of South Padre Island Dr. is getting ready for bigger and better amenities as they prepare to move to a new location.

The Corpus Christi gym announced on their Facebook page that the SPID location will be relocating to the old Sears building on Airline Rd.

The 52,000 square ft. building will allow the gym to expand their amenities and will include:

•A large turf area

•Expanded free-weight Aaea

•Large Hiit space

•Large rest and relaxation area

•Spin

•New strength and cardio equipment

•Large group exercise room

•Small group training room

The gym is expected to relocate to its new building Fall 2022.