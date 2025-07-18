Free health clinic coming to Portland Community Center on July 30

PORTLAND, Texas — A free community health clinic will offer essential medical services to underserved residents in the Coastal Bend area next week.

The Texas Energy Advocates Coalition is hosting its second semi-annual Energy Fair Health Clinic on July 30, providing free health services, screenings, and preventative care to community members with limited access to healthcare.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Portland Community Center, located at 2000 Billy G. Webb Drive in Portland, Texas.

Services available at the clinic include general wellness checks, blood pressure screenings, vision exams, blood sugar and cholesterol testing, and immunizations. The clinic will also offer developmental screenings for children from birth to age 5.

Additional services include men's and women's health screenings, birth control services, and general health consultations.

The event is free and open to the public, with no appointment necessary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

