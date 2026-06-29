FOUND SAFE: Missing Corpus Christi woman located

UPDATE: Monday - 4:00pm

The Corpus Christi Police Department announced that 77-year-old Gloria Brown, who had been missing since Sunday morning, has been safely located.

Brown was found responsive at approximately 3:40 p.m. today and is being transported for medical evaluation as a precaution. She had been missing from the Kostoryz and Gollihar area since Sunday, when she was last seen by family around 9:00 a.m. near McArdle Road and Karchmer Drive.

The successful search was a collaborative effort between the Corpus Christi Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol. Police thanked the community for their assistance and vigilance during the search operation.

This marks a positive resolution to what could have been a much more serious situation, with Brown now receiving appropriate medical care.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Corpus Christi Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol are searching for a missing 77-year-old woman last seen Sunday in the Kostoryz and Gollihar area.

Gloria Brown, 77, was last seen by family around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, June 28, near McArdle Road and Karchmer Drive. She was later spotted near Kostoryz and Gollihar around 12:40 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol are working together to locate Brown. As the search continues, residents may notice an increased presence of Corpus Christi police officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents in the area.

Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt, blue jean shorts, and a white hat. She has reddish-brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Brown or has information that may assist in locating her is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

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