Former Mathis Police Chief arrested amid criminal charges

SINTON, Tx — The former police chief of Mathis is behind bars.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Marshall Scott Roush surrendered at the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. He's now facing nine counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. Roush is being held in the San Patricio County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

"He is in a cell and has been magistrated by a judge," Rivera said.

Roush was hired as a Police Chief in July of 2019. He was placed on administrative leave in late January 2024 after a formal complaint was filed by a civilian, prompting the city to conduct an investigation.

According to city officials, the complaint stated that Roush was allegedly involved in activity that wasn’t "conducive of meeting police standards and practices," which called his position of Chief of Police and within law enforcement into question.

Roush was then fired on Feb. 9.

In a statement released by Mathis City Manager Cedric Davis said Roush's removal was due to:

Chief Roush appears to have violated several administrative policies, his disregard and or failure to adhere to several directives given to him related to cooperating with an ongoing administrative internal investigation has led to his dismissal from city employment.





In the meantime, Lieutenant Guillermo Figueroa has been named the Interim Police Chief of Mathis.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.