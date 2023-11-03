Former CCISD board trustee John Longoria to appear in federal court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Independent School Board Trustee John Longoria is expected Friday to plead guilty in federal court for charges related to the filing of taxes.

Federal documents filed with the United States District Court show that Longoria has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of Filing a False Return, for a charge that stems from claiming $0 in "other income" for tax year 2016.

The maximum penalty for this violation is imprisonment of not more than three years and a fine of not more than $100,000.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Longoria's home was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2020. Longoria's attorney, Simon Purnell, tells KRIS 6 News this charge is not related to that FBI raid in 2020.

According to the plea agreement, Longoria has agreed to testify as a witness before a grand jury, and other judicial proceedings, and has agreed to waive his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

The agreement also requires him to pay restitution to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in amounts totaling $187,315.

Investigative reporter Bryan Hofmann will be at the federal courthouse and will bring updates. Stay tuned with KRIS 6 News for this developing story.