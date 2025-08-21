Food truck owner plans comeback after fire forces closure less than two weeks after opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Candy Andy's Food Truck was forced to close after less than two weeks in operation when a small fire broke out in the mobile kitchen.

"It really hurt us for a little bit to have this happen to us," said Dru, the food truck owner.

The fire has been a significant setback for the new business owner, who says starting from scratch is already challenging enough.

"We were up the last couple of days. 7 am, stayed up late," Dru said.

Despite the difficulties, community support has kept him motivated to reopen.

"Letting us know, 'Keep going Dru don't give up,'" he said.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez confirmed that Candy Andy's Food Truck had all required permits and inspections up to date when the fire occurred.

"All of those were within the standard. There was nothing that was lacking there," Perez said.

The fire investigation ruled the incident unintentional, with officials pointing to the confined space of food truck kitchens as a contributing factor.

"If there's a pot on the cook top and it's actually touching the wall at the same time. A lot of the trailers are enclosed. It's a tight space," Perez said.

Perez encourages food truck owners to be mindful of the limited room they have to work with in their mobile kitchens.

For Dru, the fire represents only a temporary obstacle in his business journey.

"I leave it in god's hands and we're gonna get it taken care of," he said.

