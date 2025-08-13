CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young Hornets buzzed with excitement as they returned to Flour Bluff ISD for the first day of the 2025-2026 school year, with both students and parents sharing their enthusiasm for the new academic year.

When asked what he was most excited for, young student Conor O'Toole had a simple answer: "Lunch."

Flour Bluff students return to school with excitement

"Legos! I want to make a dragon," siblings Merida and Owen Subner said when asked about their favorite part of school.

Parents expressed their hopes for their children's growth throughout the school year.

"I'm excited for him. I'm excited to see him grow and just get to explore new opportunities and expand his mind," Thomas O'Toole said.

Lorna Subner shared similar sentiments about her children's development.

"I would be just ecstatic to see them grow and whether academically or socially, doesn't make a difference to me, I'd love to just see them make friends and be happy," Subner said.

For some families, the new school year represents a fresh beginning.

"He's actually excited about leaving the house, because he's stuck there all day long. This is something different from him," said Rafael, a Flour Bluff parent.

During the first-day drop-off, KRIS6 News met with new Flour Bluff ISD Police Chief Lance Howard, who brings significant experience to the position after spending 18 years at Flour Bluff followed by eight years at Corpus Christi ISD.

"I was able to come home. Little known fact, I'm an alumni of Flour Bluff. I graduated in '86. My family's gone to school here, my three kids. I have a senior, here," Howard said.

Howard expressed enthusiasm about the district's CENTEGIX alert system, which KRIS6 News told you about last year. The program equips all staff members with the ability to instantly notify police of emergencies.

"It's amazing. I just to be able to alert the way that we can alert as quickly everybody in the district has the capability of letting us know what's going on," Howard said.

The chief's message to parents is straightforward.

"You've entrusted us with your most prized possession, and we take that to heart. And we're going to be ready to give them back to you at the end of the day," Howard said.

Here is information about pickup and drop-off logistics for FBISD:

FBISD

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!