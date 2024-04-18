Flock to South Texas Botanical Gardens for the 'Birdiest Festival in America' April 24 through April 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Bird watchers will unite from over 30 states, Canada, and Australia as the 'Birdiest Festival in America' returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and runs April 24 through April 28.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is located at 8545 S. Staples St.

This year's festival is jam-packed with trips, presentations, workshops, bird walks, and keynote speakers.

"Other layers of festival enjoyment—South Texas BBQ dinner, Vendor Trade Show, thrilling Jonathan Wood Raptor Project presentations, artisan booths, and Saturday $2 admission Family Fun Day," said organizers.

Pre-registration has already closed for the festival, but onsite registration begins at 2 p.m. on April 23.

Non-registrants can take advantage of the $2 Admission Community Day featuring "Family Fun Day & Artisan Market" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

For more information on the 'Birdiest Festival in America',visit their website here.